Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrates being ranked 2nd in the country

By Jody Dunn
Contributor
Published 24th Oct 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 09:28 BST
Headteacher & Students
In the recently published government national league tables for GCSEs in 2025, Heckmondwike Grammar School has been ranked the 2nd highest performing state coeducational school in the country.

Headteacher, Peter Roberts congratulated ‘an exceptionally talented year group, who had worked incredibly hard during the last 5 years’. He went on to say, ‘we are blessed with very supportive parents and a dedicated staff team who all go the extra mile. With incredible students, we have helped put a northern school on the national map’.

The students in the photo all achieved 9, 10 or 11 GCSEs all at grade 9 and are now studying for their A levels in the school’s sixth form.

