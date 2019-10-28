Heckmondwicke heroine’s 25 years of service

A popular school heroine was awarded a special ceremony after over a quarter of a century of service.

Christine Carroll, 61, of Liversedge, was congratulated by staff and children for her 25 years of as a dedicated lunchtime supervisor at Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School, in Bath Road, Heckmondwike.

Ms Carroll, who also works as an after-school cleaner at Heckmondwike High School Grammer, said she received a surprise from the council.

She said: “I’ve been given letters and cards from the school, the children, and I’ve been recognised by Kirklees Council.

“It’s important to have patience when working with children, but I love it and look forward to the summer holidays ending to get back to it.”

Headteacher, John Cooper said: “Christine is a loyal and reliable member of staff who takes her duties seriously.”