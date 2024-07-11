Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Gomersal primary school is celebrating the outcome of their latest Ofsted report.

Gomersal St Mary’s CE Primary School, on Shirley Avenue, has been graded as ‘good’ by the education watchdog after inspectors visited on June 11 and 12.

The positive report, which was published on July 5, states:

“The school has high expectations for pupils’ achievement. This includes for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils achieve well. This is reflected in the school’s published outcomes.

Gomersal St. Mary's CE Primary School have been celebrating their good Ofsted rating. Back, from the left, Amelia, 10, Olivia, 10, Valerie, eight, Jacob, nine, Ellie, 11, Oscar, 10, and Luke, 11. Front, Molly, seven, and Oakley, six.

“Pupils benefit from the nurturing relationships that they have with staff. There is a respectful culture among adults and pupils. Pupils behave well in lessons and at break-times. Pupils display positive attitudes to their learning. They are safe and happy.

“Pupils have a positive impact on the school through leadership roles. These include as eco council members, where pupils weigh the school’s plastic waste. This helps them realise the impact that humans have on the world and the importance of recycling.

“The school enhances the curriculum through the use of external experts. This includes the local fire service, who teach children about fire safety. Pupils also learn about financial responsibility, including the benefits of saving money.

“Pupils learn how to care for each other and their community. Pupils engage in charity activities. They raise money for school events and contribute to a local food bank.”

Ofsted graded the school ‘good’ in all areas, including the quality of education and leadership and management.

“The school delivers a curriculum that is clearly sequenced,” the report says. “The activities that pupils complete are carefully considered. There is a calm and purposeful working atmosphere in lessons. Pupils listen well to each other and take turns to speak.”

It adds: “Leaders have high ambitions for what pupils learn and experience. They have made purposeful changes to the curriculum. These changes are having a positive impact.

“In most subjects, the school carefully checks what pupils learn and remember. This gives subject leaders clear information about where the curriculum is working and where it needs to be changed.

“The school is committed to developing pupils’ personal development. Pupils learn about keeping healthy.

“Staff are very positive about the help they receive from leaders. They say that the curriculum documents provided by leaders support their workload.”

The school’s headteacher, Jane Barker, said:

“I am very proud that Ofsted have again recognised our school as a good school. Amongst many positives that were mentioned in the report are the high expectations we have for pupils’ achievement whether it be academically or our commitment to their personal development.

“I am delighted that Ofsted recognised the good behaviour of our pupils both in and out of lessons as well as their positive attitudes towards their learning. Our school looks after the pupils well. They say they feel happy and safe with effective safeguarding systems in place.

“Thank you to everyone for all their hard work and commitment. It is a fantastic achievement that has been supported by the whole school community.”