Head of Foundation appointment at Hipperholme Grammar School

The Governors of Hipperholme Grammar School are happy to announce the appointment of a new Head of Foundation, Mr Tim Bostwick, following the retirement of Mr Nicholas James from September 2025.

Mr Bostwick is currently Deputy Head (Seniors) at Hipperholme, prior to which he was Deputy Head (Academic) at Kingham Hill School in West Oxfordshire. His appointment was in the context of a very strong field of external applicants.

Reverend Canon James Allison, Chair of Governors comment: “We are delighted to have appointed Tim Bostwick our next Head of Foundation of Hipperholme Grammar School. Governors have every confidence that Mr Bostwick has the experience, skills and personal qualities needed to successfully lead the school on the next stage of its development”.

Tim Bostwick comment: “I was honoured to accept the post of Head of Foundation. I have big shoes to fill, but I look forward to repaying the trust our governors have placed in me; it is a real privilege to lead the school as it looks towards its fifth century serving the children and parents of Hipperholme and the wider community.”

Tim Bostwick (left) and Nicholas James (right)

Nicholas James, current Head of Foundation comment: “I am personally delighted at the choice our Governors have made as I have observed Tim’s professional and personal qualities first hand over the last two and a half years. I will be able to start my retirement in September knowing that the school is in safe and capable hands!”

Hipperholme Grammar School is an independent school for children aged 3 - 16 based in the village of Hipperholme, Halifax. The school has been nurturing and inspiring children to exceed their potential since 1648; a family school that combines a proud tradition with 21st-century values.

Open Events are held every month see: https://www.hgsf.org.uk/