“Much-loved” office manager Joanna Earnshaw retired last month after starting her role at the Shirley Avenue setting in 1990.

A school spokesperson said: “If you have ever been a student or parent at Gomersal St Mary’s then chances are you have met and shared a laugh with the school’s much-loved office manager, Mrs Earnshaw, known to many as ‘the face’ of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since starting work at the school in 1990, she has been known for her cheerful and friendly manner, and for never forgetting a face, which is useful now that some former pupils at school are returning as parents!

“Much-loved” office manager Joanna Earnshaw retired last month after starting her role at Gomersal St Mary's CE Primary School in 1990.

“Though she has seen many changes in education over the years, and has been through more than a few inspections, one thing that has never changed is this school’s drive to serve its community, and she has done her fair share to support this, offering support to hundreds of families from the local area.

“She has been an integral member of the GSM team – answering phones, greeting children and parents on the gate in all weathers, helping struggling readers with extra reading practice, and even dressing up for events such as World Book Day to the children’s amusement!

“The whole school community – governors, staff, and families, past and present – would like to offer their most heartfelt thanks to Mrs Earnshaw for her dedication and hard work, and would like to express how deeply she will be missed, though they are eager to remind her that, retirement or not, she will forever be part of the Gomersal St Mary’s team.”

Looking back on her 32 years at the school, Mrs Earnshaw said:

“I have met and worked with some amazing people and I feel blessed that children in my early years at school are coming back with their own - that is a massive privilege to catch up with them.

“I would like to thank past and present staff, parents and children for making my time at school truly wonderful, sharing many emotions in hard times but having lots of laughs and great times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad