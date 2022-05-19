Hanging Heaton school set to host Platinum Jubilee tea party

Making decorations for the event, Max Summerscales, nine, and Sienna Quinn-Alves, 10.

Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School is hosting a Jubilee tea party on Thursday, May 26, which will involve stalls selling items the children have made, plus games, a tombola and more.

The school will also be offering tea or coffee with a home-made scone, slice of cake or flapjack for £4 - which can be pre-ordered before the event.

The school's parent-teacher association, Helping Hands, has also organised a singer to come along and entertain on the day.

Janet Porter, headteacher, said: “The children wanted to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee and we are a Church of England school - it’s the patriotic thing to do.

“It demonstrates how our children are, they always want to get involved in events - they are really excited.

“With the Jubilee celebration taking place during our school holiday, this will be a nice warm-up to that weekend.

“The build up to it is already happening because the children are now going round and doing market research to find out what things they should sell on their stalls - I am really proud of them.

“We have decided to open this event to the whole community, not just our parents and carers.

“It is a whole community event which is something we have missed out on over the last couple of years.”

Weather dependent, the tea party will be held in the school playground on Thursday, May 26, between 1.30pm and 3pm at the school on High Street, Hanging Heaton.

To pre-order tea or coffee with a home-made scone, slice of cake or flapjack, contact Jo on 07852 173589 or Becky on 07889 470743.