Thornhill Community Pre-School, on Edge Lane, has received a ‘good’ grading in all areas, including personal development and leadership and management, following an inspection in November.

The report, which was published just before Christmas, says: “Children settle quickly and are engaged and happy in their play. They enjoy well-thought-out activities that develop their language and mathematical skills.

“Staff place children at the centre of everything they do and work hard to ensure children achieve their next steps. Staff have high expectations of children's behaviour and of the rules and routines. Staff provide many opportunities for children to develop their independence skills.

Staff at Thornhill Community Pre-School celebrate their 'good' Ofsted report with some of the children. From top left, Steph (deputy manager), Shavonne, Faye, Dianne (manager) and Alex. From bottom left, Maria and Katrina.

“The staff offer a language-rich environment, developing skills through story times, singing and rhyme sessions. Strong relationships between staff and children support a nurturing environment in which children make good progress from their individual starting points.”

“Staff and leaders support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities effectively, and parents are positive about the support their children receive.”

The pre-school’s managing director, Dianne Graham, who has been in the role for 26 years, was pleased with the report.

“It is a really good report and I am pleased with it because it is a very true picture of our setting,” she said.

Thornhill Community Pre-School on Edge Lane.

“It was a natural process for my staff and for Ofsted to watch them. It was just an ordinary day for us as that is what we do every day.”

On the reports’ judgement that the pre-school supports children with SEN effectively, Dianne said:

“Over the years, the number of children with SEN has increased. Recently, we had a parent who had used seven different nurseries to try and get their child to talk and not one of them did it.

“They brought the child to us through recommendation and within a few weeks we got them to say their first few words. Now they are progressing really well. It is absolutely brilliant because that is what we are here for.

“We are seeing massive results with these children and to be able to support parents, who might not know where to turn, that is good on its own.”

Dianne, whose daughter, Steph O’Shea, 33, is deputy manager having started working at the pre-school when she was 16, added:

“We must have had hundreds of children gone through here with me and it is lovely to see them grow up. We have now got their children coming and it’s nice to see that too. It’s a small community so recommendation is all about word of mouth and that’s how we advertise.

