Future Childcare Nursery, which only opened in 2021 after delays due to the COVID pandemic, began to be renovated in 2018 from what was a disused and burnt out property on Wakefield Road.

Four years later, staff are celebrating after receiving a ‘good’ report from the education watchdog during the setting’s first ever inspection last month.

The nursery’s debut report, which has just been published, states: “Children settle quickly into this inviting and welcoming setting. They form positive relationships with staff and their friends.

Future Childcare Nursery owner Lynda Quigley, left, manager Amy Jasiewicz, middle, and deputy manager Sarah Moisan, right.

“Children show high levels of confidence and independence. They make their own choices in play and older children participate in tasks such as serving themselves during mealtimes.

“Children behave well and show good listening and attention skills. They show good manners and are kind towards others.”

Referring to the nursery’s ‘inclusive’ approach to helping children with special educational needs and disabilities, the report says:

“Managers and staff provide a highly inclusive setting. Children with SEND make very good progress. Managers and staff complete comprehensive and individualised action plans to help target what children need to learn next.

Future Childcare Nursery

“They liaise closely with parents and other professionals to help provide a consistent approach to children's learning and development. Managers use additional funding to support children's individual needs and build on what they already know and can do.

The report adds: “Children who speak English as an additional language develop their communication and language skills.

“Parents provide a high level of praise for managers and staff. They state that they feel part of their children's education at the setting. Staff provide regular updates through an online platform and through regular daily feedback.

“Parents explain that they feel welcome and speak highly of the support and encouragement that their children receive.”

Future Childcare Nursery is built on the site of a former derelict building destroyed by fire and has risen from the ashes to claim its first ever ‘good’ Ofsted report.

Manager Amy Jasiewicz said: “We are absolutely delighted. It is our first inspection and we were really eager to get it out of the way and now we can let everyone know that we are good.

“We knew what we were doing was good, although we didn’t have it officially on paper, so it is great that it is now officially documented.

“It is a building that is now full of life. One of the local councillors has actually said that it has brought a new lease of life to Dewsbury.”

Deputy manager Sarah Moisan added: “The report says how inclusive we are and how very well prepared we were for any children who have additional needs. We are very strong at identifying needs and find a plan that suits that child individually. Ofsted picked up on this.

“I am very passionate that all children, regardless of their ability, should be championed and should have a place in education.

“I would like to see more schools invest in children indiscriminately, regardless of their needs, and find ways to help children who need it and support them.

“The fact that Ofsted thought we were very good at that fills me with a lot of pride.”