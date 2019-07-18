Gomersal St Mary’s CE School pupils raise £844 thanks to Oakwell Hall sponsored walk

Gomersal St Mary’s CE School Year 4 pupils recently completed a sponsored walk for ‘WE Walk for Water’, covering eight miles. They raised £844.10 after finishing the event. This money has been divided between Water Aid charity, WE Schools, the Walk for Water charity and their own school project.

Their class teacher, Mrs Hemingway said: “The children have been fascinated to learn about other parts of the world and they were keen to help people who are less fortunate than themselves.

“We are hugely proud of the children’s efforts, which reflect the caring ethos of our school and would like to thank all the families and friends across the school community who helped us to raise so much money.”

The children have been learning all about how people around the world do not have access to clean water. This is the second charity event the Year 4 pupils have held in their campaign to raise money.