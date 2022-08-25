Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beau Morrison, 16, a pupil at Bradford Grammar School (BGS), secured 10 GCSEs following his hard work studying while working towards his dream of becoming a professional rugby player – like his dad Glenn.

Beau, of Mirfield, said: “It was quite hard fitting everything in with long training sessions several times per week and schoolwork. I was nervous about picking up my results, but they were better than I was expecting, and I am very proud.”

Beau, who began playing rugby at age five, has recently signed a two-year contract with the Huddersfield Giants and has been training with the first team during the summer holidays. He hopes to follow in the footsteps of his dad, Glenn, who played for Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity. Glenn is now head of athletics at Bradford Grammar School and is involved with the Cleveland Rugby League. The former professional rugby player is Beau’s biggest inspiration.

Beau and rugby league dad Glenn celebrate the teenager’s GCSE results

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beau said: “My dad inspires me to keep training and he’s helped me to achieve my goals.”

Dad, Glenn, added: “We are extremely proud of him, how he’s stayed on track with his training and his work for school. All of his hard work and effort has paid off.”

Beau will now go on to study PE, business studies and psychology in his A levels.

Simon Hinchliffe, headmaster at BGS, said: “We are delighted for Beau and his family. It takes a high level of determination and diligence to balance revising for GCSEs alongside professional rugby training. We are very proud of him and hope to see him in the Giants first team one day.”

BGS has several notable sporting alumni including Olympic triathletes Jonny and Alistair Brownlee and Olympic track and field athlete Richard Nerurkar.