Batley Grammar School celebrated 17 per cent of all grades being a grade 7 or above, with a significant number of students also achieving grade 9 across a range of subjects.

John Hughes, Headteacher of Batley Grammar School, said: “Our staff team is immensely proud of our learner’s achievements in this year’s GCSE and GCSE-equivalent results.

"Their commitment and perseverance have truly paid off, and we are delighted to see our learners now preparing to embark on their next exciting adventures.”

Upper Batley High School said it was “incredibly proud” of its students.

Headteacher Aman Singh Kang said: "We are incredibly proud of our learners and all they have achieved. These results don’t just

represent academic success – they reflect character, resilience, and the determination to succeed.”

Batley Girls’ High School has seen an increasing number of students achieving grade 9s, as well as “notable increases” in the separate

science GCSEs of biology, chemistry and physics.

Mr Gary Kibble, Batley Girls’ High School Headteacher, said: “The whole staff team is delighted with our learners’ superb achievements this year.

"We were confident that their positive, hardworking, and highly committed attitude would deliver great examination results, and it did."

Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrated its best ever results, with 43 per cent of results grade nine, and 84 per cent of grades at grade 7 and above.

Click through our gallery to see students from across North Kirklees opening their results and celebrating their successes.

