GCSE Results Day 2024: Batley Grammar School students celebrate exam success

Batley Grammar’s headteacher said he is “incredibly proud” of the school’s Year 11 students who are celebrating their GCSE exam results.

It was another successful year for the school, with many pupils now moving onto further education, employment or training.

Headteacher John Hughes said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of all our learners and wish them the very best of luck as they embark on the next stage of their respective educational journeys.

“Our staff and young people have worked hard throughout their time at Batley Grammar School to secure these strong examination outcomes.

Batley Grammar School students celebrate their GCSE results

“We are proud to see our young people secure their first choice destinations of further education, employment or training and we wish them every future success.

“Notable individual successes this year include Safiyyah Khan, Farhad Bhatti, Zara Webster and Emanauel Michaels, who far exceeded their target grades, and between them achieved over 27 grades 7, 8 and 9.

“This is a truly wonderful achievement and testament to the young people's hard work and dedication to their studies.

“Today we are celebrating all of our learners and the great progress they have made.

“Batley Grammar School is a school to the heart of the Batley community and we look forward to welcoming the class of 2024 to our Alumni group, as they will always be part of the Batley family to share their achievements and successes with our wider community.

“In September we will be welcoming our new Year seven learners to the Batley Grammar School family and we are excited to see them commence their learning journey with us.”