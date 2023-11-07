News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING

Further strike dates announced at Kirklees College, reveals UNISON

Support staff at Kirklees College will walk out for another two days this week - Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 - as the dispute over pay continues, trade union UNISON has revealed.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
Workers will walk out over the college’s continued refusal to negotiate pay, says the union.

This latest round of strikes follows four days of industrial action in September.

UNISON submitted a pay claim to senior managers at the college a year ago, for a 10 per cent increase with a minimum rise of £2,000, backdated to September 1, 2022. It also called for minimum pay to be raised to the real living wage of £10.90 per hour.

The college rejected the claim, saying it does not negotiate over pay. It is now imposing a pay award on staff for the current academic year 2023-24.

