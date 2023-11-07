Further strike dates announced at Kirklees College, reveals UNISON
and live on Freeview channel 276
Workers will walk out over the college’s continued refusal to negotiate pay, says the union.
This latest round of strikes follows four days of industrial action in September.
UNISON submitted a pay claim to senior managers at the college a year ago, for a 10 per cent increase with a minimum rise of £2,000, backdated to September 1, 2022. It also called for minimum pay to be raised to the real living wage of £10.90 per hour.
The college rejected the claim, saying it does not negotiate over pay. It is now imposing a pay award on staff for the current academic year 2023-24.