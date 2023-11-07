Support staff at Kirklees College will walk out for another two days this week - Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 9 - as the dispute over pay continues, trade union UNISON has revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Workers will walk out over the college’s continued refusal to negotiate pay, says the union.

This latest round of strikes follows four days of industrial action in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNISON submitted a pay claim to senior managers at the college a year ago, for a 10 per cent increase with a minimum rise of £2,000, backdated to September 1, 2022. It also called for minimum pay to be raised to the real living wage of £10.90 per hour.