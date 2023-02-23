Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, on Wellhouse Lane, has received an overall ‘good’ rating, with ‘outstanding’ features in personal development and early years provision, following an inspection in December.

The report, which was published on February 9, says: “Everyone is welcome at this friendly school. Pupils learn about and appreciate each other’s similarities and differences.

“Relationships between pupils and adults are kind and respectful. Pupils trust staff to take good care of them and help them to learn.

Headteacher of Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School in Mirfield, Nick Long, with a child from each class, celebrate the school's latest Ofsted report.

“Pupils enjoy lessons, particularly when they involve practical work. They discuss their ideas with great enthusiasm and are always ready to listen.”

Ofsted were particularly impressed with children in the reception classes observing that, “their concentration, when listening and problem-solving, is impressive,” before adding, “teachers in the Reception classes have created a rich and stimulating curriculum. They are highly ambitious and provide exceptional learning experiences for all children.

The report goes on to say: “Leaders have made sure that everyone is able to take part in an extensive range of enrichment experiences. Pupils have many opportunities to discover and develop their individual talents and interests.

“Learning environments and resources are high quality and carefully planned. They reflect and support learning. Pupils’ work is displayed and celebrated.

Headteacher of Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, Nick Long.

“Leaders, governors and staff are determined that all pupils will be successful. Leaders and governors are determined to make sure pupils develop skills for life. Pupils learn how to be healthy, both physically and mentally.”

Headteacher, Nick Long, who started at the school in September 2019, said:

“The report has our core values running right through it, which is the nicest part of the report - ambition, perseverance, individuality, unity, loyalty and, most important for all of us moving forward, positivity.

“Being judged outstanding for personal development is really rewarding. We wanted to give our children as many opportunities as possible especially in the light of the pandemic and now through the cost-of-living crisis.

Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, Wellhouse Lane, Mirfield.

“Our enrichment clubs, which are delivered in school time, give children wider opportunities beyond the national curriculum.