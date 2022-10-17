The children in year five at Warwick Road Primary School have been looking at ‘healthy burgers’ as part of their Design and Technology (DT) studies.

During initial class discussions around the topic, which were led by teacher Safiya Daji one of the pupils asked “wouldn't it be cool if we all went for a burger”.

This passing comment ‘inspired’ Mrs Daji to ask local burger establishments for menus, packaging, dips/sauces, burger baps or a visit from an employee, to aid the children in their studies.

The school children enjoyed a free meal and took part in a Q&A session at Frankster's restaurant in Batley.

Frankster’s - which is based on Bradford Road in the town - ‘instantly’ responded to Mrs. Daji’s request, with owner Irfan offering a free meal for 50 children followed by a Question and Answer session at the branch, which took place today (October 17).

Mrs. Daji said: “We went on the trip today and it was amazing.

“We took the bus for an added experience and arrived at Frankster’s just before 1pm.

“The children were greeted by management and seated in the seating area. We started off with some questions and then enjoyed a delicious lunch – as did staff - before we departed back for school.

The children have been studying ‘healthy burgers’ as part of Design and Technology (DT).

“I would like to add that Noel and all the staff there were super welcoming and friendly- it was an experience I am certain that all the children will remember.”

During the Q&A session the children asked staff questions such as how long it takes to make a burger, what oil they use to cook the burgers, what was the most and least popular burger, the healthiest burger and which sauce was most popular.

The children then received a free meal which included a burger, wings or popcorn chicken, as well as chips and a drink.

Among the pupils was Zahra who said: “I had popcorn chicken at Frankster’s and I really enjoyed eating with my friends.”

The Batley children 'enjoyed' their visit to the popular burger chain.

Maryam said: “The burger was really nice and I will definitely be visiting with family.”

Abdul said: “It was very kind and generous of them to give us this lovely opportunity - allowing us to ask questions and learn more.”

First established back in 2016 in Batley, Frankie’s (now known as Frankster’s) aimed to provide a new mouth-watering food experience to customers.

Now the branch, which is based on Bradford Road, has become a growing franchise, with multiple locations across Yorkshire including Halifax, Leeds and Manchester.

Noel Benjamin, market operations director at Franksters, said: “It went really well. It was good to speak to the children to get their perspective, they absolutely loved it.

“They had some really good questions as well, especially for nine year olds - I was very impressed.

“They were all very well behaved and had a great attitude, the school must be really proud.

“For us it is great to work with the community and we would look at doing this again with other local schools.”

For more information, email [email protected] or contact head office and ask for Noel, on 01924 925868

