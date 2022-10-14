The children in year five at Warwick Road Primary School have been looking at “healthy burgers” as part of their design and technology (DT) studies.

During initial class discussions around the topic, which were led by teacher Safiya Daji, one of the pupils asked “wouldn't it be cool if we all went for a burger?”.

This passing comment inspired Mrs Daji to ask local burger establishments for menus, packaging, dips/sauces, burger baps or a visit from an employee, to aid the children in their studies.

The children have been making their own sauces including salsa, BBQ and Tzakiki.

Frankster’s - which is based on Bradford Road - instantly responded to Mrs Daji’s request, with owner Irfan offering a free meal for 50 children followed by a question and answer session at the branch, which is planned to take place on Monday, October 17.

Mrs Daji said: “The children are ecstatic and really can't wait for the trip.

“Whilst some of the children have visited the branch before, there are some that have not, so it is a great opportunity for the children to enjoy a burger amongst peers.

“Eventually the children will be designing and making their own burgers, so this is almost like their taste test beforehand.

“They are all preparing questions to ask specifically about the preparation, food hygiene and how they built the business.

“Given the current cost of living climate we are truly grateful for this experience.”

The free meal provided to the children after the Q&A session will include either a cheese burger, chicken burger, wings or popcorn chicken, as well as chips and a drink.

Shamsa Qureshi, head teacher at Warwick Road Primary School, said: “Thank you to Frankster's for providing such a lovely experience for our children.”

Mrs Daji kept the trip a secret from the year five children until everything was fully confirmed with Frankster’s. After hearing the news that they would be visiting the burger branch, the children have expressed their excitement.

Unaisah S said: “I don't think we have ever had a trip to a restaurant, it seems amazing.”

Ayesha M said: “I am really excited for the trip because it feels like one of the most exciting trips we have ever had.”

Rumaysa B said: “I love burgers and I am excited to take our burger learning outside.”

Daiyaan K said: “It will be fun eating with friends.”

First established back in 2016 in Batley, Frankie’s (now known as Frankster’s) main aim was to provide a new mouth-watering food experience to local residents.

Now the branch, which is based on Bradford Road, has become a growing franchise, with multiple locations across Yorkshire including Halifax, Leeds and Manchester.

Noel Benjamin, market operations director at Frankster’s, said: “It is really important for us as a business to give back to the local community and to support the children in their education.

“We don’t want to be seen as a hindrance or a negative, we want to be seen as a positive addition to the community.”