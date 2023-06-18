The Formula E outfit, including driver Sam Bird, made the trip to Mirfield from their Oxfordshire base on Thursday, June 15 after one of the school’s pupils, Ava Beal, had written to the Team Principal suggesting air conditioning was inserted into the drivers’ helmets to help keep them cool while racing.

Sam and the team delivered an inspirational assembly to 180 Key Stage 2 children to start the day before all pupils got the chance to see the race car, a Jaguar I-TYPE 6, up close in the playground.

“It’s really nice to give something back,” admitted the 36-year-old British racing driver. “Especially to young kids to try and inspire them and show them that if they follow their dreams they can achieve them.

Jaguar TCS Racing driver Sam Bird with Crowlees Junior and Infants School pupil Ava Beal, who wrote to the Team Principal suggesting air conditioning was inserted into the drivers’ helmets to help keep them cool while racing. The team responded with an exciting visit to the Mirfield school.

“The lesson from it can apply to anything in life, it’s not just motorsport or football or sport in general. If you have got a dream then you can, with hard work and application, achieve it. I think that is an important life lesson for kids growing up.

“It’s amazing and Ava seems like a really mature, lovely young woman. She deserves a lot of credit. It shows guts, determination and courage to actually have the voice to speak out, speak up and message a global franchise and a big team like Jaguar TCS Racing.

“Her parents and her family should be very proud of her for doing that.”

And Ava’s parents, Colin and Vikii, certainly are proud of what the nine-year-old has achieved.

From left to right: Jaguar TCS Racing driver Sam Bird, Crowlees pupil Ava Beal, who wrote to the team, her sister Willow, and her parents, Vickii and Colin.

“Ava always does things that are amazing, so we are very proud of her,” confirmed Colin, who went on to explain how the visit transpired. He said:

“We were watching the Mexico race and I was commenting when they were in the cars how hot it is and Ava was saying why don’t they put air conditioning in the helmets. So I said she could always write them a letter and let them know her idea. So she did. While we were watching she wrote a letter and I sent it off to the team principal and they wrote back.

“I was very impressed. I was expecting maybe a signed photo but they came back and asked to email them saying we’d like to give Ava something. I was expecting some merchandise or something, so to then organise to come into the school and talk to the children, I was absolutely blown away by it. It’s an incredible thing for them to do.

“It was amazing to see the actual car so close in real life and to see Ava actually sitting in the car and seeing what it is like for Sam. He has been absolutely amazing. He’s been brilliant, talking to the children and encouraging.

Crowlees Junior and Infants School headteacher, Kathy Woods.

“She will remember this forever. Jaguar have been absolutely amazing.”

Kathy Woods, who has been Headteacher at the Springfield Park setting for 11 years, claimed the event “will go down” as one of the best days in her 21 years at the school.

“What an opportunity for the children,” she beamed. “We were delighted to have them here. And from just one little letter. It just shows what you can achieve when you follow through with what you really believe and what you think is important.

“It is just what they need. They need to see people who pursue their dreams and people who can do anything they want to do as long as they work hard, and that’s the message. It doesn’t really matter what it’s about, if you work hard and you’re positive then you can do what you dream. It is really inspirational for our children.

The Jaguar TCS Racing team, including Sam Bird and Lais Campelo, the team's Software and Data Engineer, along with Ava and her family, and Crowlees headteacher Kathy Woods.

“I will remember this day, as the children will. It will have to go down as one (of the best days). You think back to your childhood and your memories of school, this has got to be one of them.”

She added: “I am so impressed with Ava. She is delightful. She is just 100 per cent for everything, no matter what. That is such a positive attitude and that is what has got her where she is today.”

As part of the team’s Race to Inspire programme, they also used the occasion to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day, with Lais Campelo, Jaguar TCS Racing’s Software and Data Engineer, delivering a talk to Ava’s class.

“Motorsport is not just for men,” Sam said. “If you have got the right skillset anybody can be involved in any capacity, be it a racing driver, engineer, software engineer, part of the PR team. Everybody is important in this racing team.

“Ava’s classmates, along with Ava, are the people who will change the world for the better. If they can get involved and be inspired by days like today then hopefully we can create a better environment for everybody going forwards.”

Kathy added: “it is something we want to promote as well. It is really important that we promote women in all areas, but particularly in STEM subjects like engineering.”