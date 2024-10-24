Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Batley school has been presented with the Democracy Friendly School award by Kirklees Council.

The award for Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School recognises its “outstanding commitment to its pupils not only learning about local democracy in fun and creative ways, but letting them lead and shape activities as active citizens”.

Head teacher Hilary Towers-Islam said: “The process of becoming a Democracy Friendly School has helped us fulfil our goal of preparing all our learners to be active citizens.

“Engaging with local councillors, debating community issues, presenting campaigns and participating in voting have all become integral elements of our curriculum.

“I highly recommend this initiative to all schools aiming to develop solution-focused community leaders of the future.”

The children’s dedication to community involvement is demonstrated by its thriving gardening club, which includes both children and parents.

The club maintains the school gardens and a community garden on its grounds, where a variety of fruit and vegetables are grown. Events like the Digathon, held during school holidays, allow families to engage in gardening activities and enjoy produce from the community garden.

Children participate in litter-picking activities, demonstrating the school's commitment to the environment. These efforts are complemented by the curriculum including studies of the local area, such as the “Made in Batley” project in key stage one and local history studies in upper key stage two.

Children have worked with teachers to implement several initiatives to teach other pupils about local democracy.

Funds are raised through non-uniform days, and children present ideas on how to use the money. This process involves debates and a voting process that mirrors real-world elections, complete with voting booths and ballot boxes.

Children represented the school to celebrate “Welcome to Your Vote Week”, along with young people from Batley Girls High School, Diamond Wood Community Academy, Fairfield School and Westmoor Primary.

The school also serves as a polling station, providing an opportunity for children to engage with local councillors.

Councillors are invited to visit the school, and children have written letters and met with them to discuss community issues. These interactions have deepened children’s understanding of the roles and responsibilities of local elected officials.

One year six pupil said: “I have learned about the importance of democracy. I also learned about what councillors do and how they can help improve the local area. Learning about the different wards was really interesting.”

A year six teacher said: “The work has helped children engage in something that is purposeful and become involved in something where they can make a difference.

“Having the opportunity to engage with local councillors helped the children to understand how councillors have to make important decisions.”

Field Lane prioritises student voices in various ways, including student questionnaires and the “Reach for the Stars” programme. This initiative allows year six children to learn from inspirational individuals who share their life experiences and professional journeys, encouraging a culture of high aspirations.

The school also participates in the “Carry My Story” project, which promotes intercultural learning and collaboration by sharing stories with local refugees and asylum seekers.

The school is committed to continuing and expanding its efforts to promote democratic values and active citizenship, with its children playing a key role.