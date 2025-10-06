Mr Geary was the star of episode 6 of the new series of Educating Yorkshire, filmed at Thornhill Community Academy. Photo by: Tom Martin / Channel 4.

If you are just starting a new role as school teacher, then you may just have related to the emotions experienced by Thornhill Community Academy’s Mr Geary in last night’s (Sunday) episode of Educating Yorkshire.

Episode 6 of the second series of the hit Channel 4 show, filmed at the Dewsbury high school, on Valley Drive, focused on the young and newly qualified maths teacher during his first full term in the job.

Mr Geary had his work cut out with some of the more challenging pupils in his classes, sending two out in one lesson for failing to stop talking and following simple instructions.

But with the support and encouragement of the maths department, as well as headteacher Matthew Burton, Mr Geary managed to make it to the Christmas holidays at the end of another emotional episode, exclaiming: “That was the most mentally exhausting three months of my entire life.”

Miss Healey also featured. Photo by: Tom Martin / Channel 4.

Before the episode aired, Mr Burton posted on social media platform X: “Mr Geary is front and centre this evening on Educating Yorkshire.

“He’s a brilliant young teacher at the start of his career. Teaching’s tiring, it’s emotional, it’s frustrating…but it’s fantastic.

“Over to you Mr Geary!”

The popular headteacher added: “He’s a brilliant chap and I’m privileged to work with him. We’ll look after him and make sure that he’s looking after himself too. Be nice, work hard.

“It’s a long term! Pace yourself and be yourself. Take time for rest and enjoy your weekends. He’s fantastic and a great advocate for this brilliant profession.

“He works so hard and wants the best for students.”

Mr Geary’s challenges were related to by other teachers.

One commented: “Being 5 weeks into my ECT1 year, I can very much to relate to Mr Geary right now. I’m a year 1 teacher, finding new daily approaches to teaching and very much trying to pace myself through the long Autumn term. Mr Geary is fantastic and it’s an insight into emotions of new teachers.”

Another one agreed, saying: “It was great to see him gain confidence over the term. As a fairly new teacher myself, I can relate to what he was saying. When he relaxed a little, it fell into place. Good luck Mr Geary.”

Another viewer said: “In awe of this staff and the bravery shown in allowing this to be televised. A stern reminder in the importance of being kind to yourself and to realise just how hard it is to spin those plates as mentioned!”

One added: “Seems a thoroughly nice lad, and I really liked how determined he was to see his sets through and succeed with them. Looked like he was going to enjoy that Christmas break though! Good luck to him.”

Another said: “A good episode tonight showing how tough it can be but with the right support, new teachers find how to get the best out of the young people.”

Educating Yorkshire continues this coming Sunday, October 12, on Channel 4, at 8pm.