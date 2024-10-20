The Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership - the Batley Multi Academy Trust’s arm for teacher training and wider staff development - has been recognised with an award in mental health.

The partnership has been awarded Gold Status in the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Schools ‘ITE Partnership Mental Health Award’.

Yorkshire Rose were assessed on several key areas including leadership and strategy, organisational structure and culture for staff and trainees, support for trainees and staff, professional development and learning and working with partner ITT provisions.

The report states: “YRTP has used the framework and content of the Award to excellent effect to develop their mental health and wellbeing strategies, structures, and practices.”

Emma Rodrigues, director of the Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership, said:

“We have always placed a great deal of importance on mental health and wellbeing. Historically we know that teacher training is a tough year. It requires dedication, perseverance and, in particular, support.

“Over the years, we have developed a personalised support pathway for our trainees, to ensure that they are ready for the next steps in their career as teachers, as well as being able to balance it with their own lives and wellbeing.

“That is fundamental to our ethos and values.”

The Yorkshire Rose Teaching Partnership has trained over 200 teachers and 100 Higher Level Teaching Assistants - over 80 of which have worked within the Trust’s family of schools.

Sam Vickers, CEO of Batley Multi Academy Trust said: “Our investment in people is intrinsic to our values and our culture. We have been involved in Forum Strategy’s three system leadership papers, the last of which was published recently and focussed specifically on teacher recruitment and retention.

“Educators need to help one another to inform good practice, especially in a challenging environment. We know that by modelling best practice we can help others in our Trust family of schools as well as the profession as a whole.

“I truly believe that working in education is the most rewarding career anyone can have and it is our duty to ensure we both attract and retain the very best teachers as that is what our young people deserve.

“Children achieve the best outcomes when they have the very best teachers, and this is particularly pertinent for disadvantaged children.

“Across our Trust family of schools we ensure we recruit highly skilled, passionate individuals who want to make a difference in young people’s lives.

“We create working environments that have a positive ethos, and are truly supportive and collaborative. Our schools are great places for children to learn, and great places for adults to teach.

“A huge well done to Emma and the team for gaining this external recognition of their fantastic work.”