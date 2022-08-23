'Expensive school-branded uniform rules do nothing to improve educational standards’, says Batley and Spen Lib Dems

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the current cost of living crisis, many parents across Kirklees are struggling to buy uniforms for their children ahead of the new school year.

The Batley and Spen Liberal Democrats have raised their concerns regarding local schools adding to the current financial burden that parents are facing.

Commenting on the burden of school uniform costs on parents, David Snee, chair of Batley and Spen liberal democrats said, “Expensive school-branded uniform rules do nothing to improve educational standards.

With the cost of living crisis parents are struggling to buy school uniform.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Some schools appear to be using them as a barrier to entry, making it harder for families already struggling to make ends meet.

“Some people are having to choose schools with lower uniform costs.

“The government promised to act by introducing statutory guidance that required schools to review their uniform rules and keep branded items to a minimum.”

One local school which has been highlighted as a particular concern is Heckmondwike Grammar, who are deemed to be 80 per cent more expensive than other schools in the area.

One parent said: “The cost of the Heckmondwike Grammar School uniform is extortionate.

“The blazers start at £53 and go up to £65.

“The cheaper ones are tiny, far smaller than most 11 year olds need. So you end up paying more than £60 in the hope it will last the full five years.”

Another parent said: “I'm particularly annoyed about the skirts, which have to be brown when trousers can be black or grey.

“This means you have to buy them from one of the specialist uniform shops, pushing the price right up.”

Another parent said: “I've been told by other parents that Heckmondwike Grammar School used to allow the kids to wear plain black tracksuit bottoms and jumpers for PE but had a massive clamp down last September. If it worked in the past, why change it when the country is still reeling from the cost of the Covid-19 pandemic?

“I wouldn't spend £20 on some tracksuit bottoms for me, let alone a growing child who'll be wearing them for a couple of hours of PE each week.”

However, since the new Government guidance was issued, Heckmondwike Grammar say they have ‘reduced the number of branded items’ over the last few months and have worked hard to reduce the cost of their uniform.

Robert Tipler, Deputy Head Teacher, who has worked on this issue for the last 12 months said: “The deadline for compliance to the new government guidelines is September 2023, however we have managed to complete this work 12 months ahead of schedule.

“At Heckmondwike Grammar School I identified several issues with our school uniform, namely that the number of items that needed to be bought by parents was extensive and ambiguous.

“This was particularly evident with the PE kit and girls' skirts. In addition to this we had only two authorised stockists and a further unidentified stockist selling fake and substandard uniforms.

“I endeavoured to address and fix each of these issues and am pleased to report that I have done so.”

Over the past 12 months, the school has managed to decrease the overall cost of their uniform to between 19 per cent and 30 per cent, depending on the stockists used.

To do this, Heckmondwike Grammar have negotiated with all stockists to ensure no price rises occur, negotiated a third authorised stockist, issued a certificate of authenticity to all stockists to ensure fake uniforms are not available to parents, the number of skirt options has been decreased and the number of items of PE kit has been reduced by 50 per cent.

Mr Tipler added: “The quality of our uniform is outstanding, and we want a uniform that is made to last. This is different to other school uniforms where the quality is such that blazers have to be replaced every 12 to 18 months.

"What we aim for is a good quality, long lasting uniform that meets our standards as a high performing grammar school.

“With the cost of living increasing, we have not just kept the cost of our uniform the same or had a below inflation rise in the cost, we have decreased the cost. We feel this is unprecedented in these times.

"A good quality, school-branded uniform is a key element of the vast majority of UK schools, delivering important benefits to pupils, schools, and families, as well as the environment. By creating a strong school identity which builds respect, encourages high behavioural standards and reduces bullying, teachers can focus on teaching.

“Acting as a leveller between all pupils and driving equality and cohesiveness in schools, a branded uniform reduces the pressure on pupils and parents to buy the latest high street fashions and brands.

“More durable and longer-lasting than the majority of high street alternatives – an environmentally sustainable uniform reduces frequency of buying new items, and creates second-hand markets, reducing costs for parents.”

The school have also re-organised their second hand uniform and aim by October 2022 to have an online shop on the website to allow parents to view, order and purchase pre-loved uniforms.

A spokesperson from the Kirklees Uniform Exchange charity said: “We have seen an increase in parents requesting uniforms right across the board.

“Over the last three years we have seen a 200 per cent increase in requests for help.

“We have hundreds of people asking for uniforms at the moment and it is more high schools that are asking than primary schools.

“Donations are coming in from all schools, but more awareness needs to be made around donating uniforms so we can help more people.”