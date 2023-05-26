Crossley Fields Junior and Infant School, on Wellhouse Lane, reaches the milestone anniversary following the merger of Wellhouse First and Wellhouse Middle schools in September 1993.

And to celebrate, the school will be tracing the history of the past 30 years, and beyond, and is inviting former pupils, families and staff to visit and explore the site as it is today, as well as encouraging people to dig out and dust off any old photographs of the setting.

In addition, the school, in association with the newly-formed Crossley Fields Family, will be hosting a summer fair on Saturday, June 24, from 1pm to 4pm.

Pupils at Crossley Fields enjoying some of the old photos the school has already received ahead of the 30th birthday celebrations.

Headteacher Nick Long said: “We would encourage past pupils, families and members of staff, even before 1993, to get in touch because we appreciate the school has a longer history than 30 years.

“We have already had some fascinating emails sent to us, dating back to what life was like around here during the war!

“We live in a digital age and this very much includes taking photographs. So, if you can lend us old photographs to scan in for our school records, that would be brilliant! We have already received some great contributions both physically and digitally.

“We would encourage everyone to get the word out regarding the birthday. It’s going to be an exciting time.”

Crossley Fields in Mirfield is approaching its 30th birthday.

To arrange a visit to the school please email: [email protected]

