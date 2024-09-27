Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A student at Heckmondwike Grammar School has achieved the highest score in the whole of the UK at the Junior Mathematical Olympiad.

Yusuf Shah received a gold medal for his achievements in the event, which involved a two hour challenge consisting of 16 problems.

His success also resulted in a letter from the United Kingdom Mathematical Trust.

The letter said: “This is an exceptional achievement for both you and your school and we are pleased that your problem solving ability, hard work and dedication have been recognised in this way.

Yusuf Shah, a pupil at Heckmondwike Grammar School, received a gold medal for his achievements in the Junior Mathematical Olympiad.

“We hope that your impressive personal performance will encourage you and your classmates to continue to participate in UKMT competitions, and we hope that this will help you all to become stronger young mathematicians.”

In May, Yusuf also competed in the The British Federation of Mathematical Games: Logic and Mathematical Games Final 2024 at Coventry University and managed to secure a place, and some funding, to represent the UK in the International Championship of Mathematical and Logical Games in August in Paris.

A spokesperson for Heckmondwike Grammar School said:

“It was an intense and exciting two days of competition. Yusuf did very well in the competition, getting 14 out of 16 problems correct, with the highest score and fastest time on day two of the competition in his age category.

Yusuf also represented the UK in the International Championship of Mathematical and Logical Games in August in Paris - where he was interviewed by the French media.

“A highlight of the event was meeting the Fields Medal Winner Professor Hugo Duminil-Copin.

“Everybody there was very welcoming and supportive of Yusuf and he even gave an interview to the French media!”