Excellent Edie claims Cleckheaton Rotary Club’s handwriting prize

Cleckheaton Rotary Club’s annual handwriting competition sees nearly 300 youngsters take part - resulting in one spellbinding winner.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT
Rotarian Michael Shires presenting the award to Edie Maguire from Howard Park Community School in CleckheatonRotarian Michael Shires presenting the award to Edie Maguire from Howard Park Community School in Cleckheaton
Now into its fifth year, the rotary club’s competition, to encourage and help children with their handwriting, invited Year 4 pupils from the town’s ten primary schools to write out a poem.

270 entries were received with the best ones from each school receiving a certificate and a voucher from the competition’s sponsor, Copy Concept of Cleckheaton.

An overall winner was then decided, with Edie Maguire from Howard Park Community School claiming the top prize of a certificate, a voucher and an engraved trophy.