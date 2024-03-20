Rotarian Michael Shires presenting the award to Edie Maguire from Howard Park Community School in Cleckheaton

Now into its fifth year, the rotary club’s competition, to encourage and help children with their handwriting, invited Year 4 pupils from the town’s ten primary schools to write out a poem.

270 entries were received with the best ones from each school receiving a certificate and a voucher from the competition’s sponsor, Copy Concept of Cleckheaton.