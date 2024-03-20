Excellent Edie claims Cleckheaton Rotary Club’s handwriting prize
Cleckheaton Rotary Club’s annual handwriting competition sees nearly 300 youngsters take part - resulting in one spellbinding winner.
Now into its fifth year, the rotary club’s competition, to encourage and help children with their handwriting, invited Year 4 pupils from the town’s ten primary schools to write out a poem.
270 entries were received with the best ones from each school receiving a certificate and a voucher from the competition’s sponsor, Copy Concept of Cleckheaton.
An overall winner was then decided, with Edie Maguire from Howard Park Community School claiming the top prize of a certificate, a voucher and an engraved trophy.