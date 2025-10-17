Every pupil at Dewsbury school pedals their way to raise money for four charities
The whole school community at Westmoor Primary School, on Church Lane, Dewsbury Moor, came together earlier this month to raise money for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice; Mid-Yorkshire Hospital Charity; Kirkwood Hospice; and Rainbow Baby Bank.
Each house within the school collectively cycled 100 miles for the challenge.
A spokesperson for Westmoor said: “It was an incredible achievement that brought our whole school together and thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of our pupils, staff, and supporters, we raised over £2,000 for four amazing local charities.
“This event was not only a celebration of teamwork and perseverance, but also a powerful way to give back to our community.
“We are so proud of everyone who took part and helped make this initiative a success.”