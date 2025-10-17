Every pupil at Dewsbury school pedals their way to raise money for four charities

By Adam Cheshire
Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Pupils at Westmoor Primary School taking part in the sponsored charity cycle ride, which raised over £2,000.placeholder image
Every pupil at a Dewsbury primary school has taken part in a sponsored cycle ride to raise over £2,000 for four charities.

The whole school community at Westmoor Primary School, on Church Lane, Dewsbury Moor, came together earlier this month to raise money for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice; Mid-Yorkshire Hospital Charity; Kirkwood Hospice; and Rainbow Baby Bank.

Each house within the school collectively cycled 100 miles for the challenge.

A spokesperson for Westmoor said: “It was an incredible achievement that brought our whole school together and thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of our pupils, staff, and supporters, we raised over £2,000 for four amazing local charities.

“This event was not only a celebration of teamwork and perseverance, but also a powerful way to give back to our community.

“We are so proud of everyone who took part and helped make this initiative a success.”

