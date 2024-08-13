Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The enrolment hotline for Kirklees College - which has a campus in Dewsbury - opened yesterday (Monday).

The college is taking queries from the public who want to join a course starting in September.

With GCSE results day fast approaching, on Thursday, August 22, school leavers who have yet to decide their next steps can still enrol at Kirklees College. If a young person who has applied to the college receives their results and they are lower or higher than expected, they can call the Enrolment Hotline to book a face-to-face appointment to discuss their options.

The college offers courses in a range of subject areas, including Animal Care, Construction, Business, Health and Social Care, Engineering, Creative Industries and more. As a uniquely vocational college, Kirklees College offers its students a hands-on learning experience founded on practical skills development and work experience.

The college has seven centres across Dewsbury and Huddersfield, including two main campuses in both towns, and five specialist centres.

The college also recently launched its Adult Course Guide for courses happening in the upcoming Autumn term. The offer includes community courses, professional qualifications for upskilling in the workplace, and a range of entry-level qualifications to help adults kick-start a new career.

If you are awaiting A-Level or T Level results, or want to join a Higher Education course as an adult learner, Kirklees College has a range of options. With flexible courses available on your doorstep, studying a higher education course at Kirklees College can help you reach your career goals close to home.

The college offers a range of Higher Technical Qualifications, which are a new classification of higher education courses that focus specifically on equipping students with the technical skills required in a range of industries. Kirklees College’s HTQ offer includes a Health and Social Care Foundation Degree in conjunction with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), and a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Engineering, taught at the college’s multi-million Engineering Centre. These courses are specifically designed for those already working in industry to upskill in specific techniques, allowing them to progress in the workplace.

The hotline number is 01484 437100 and is open Monday to Friday, 9am – 4pm, until the end of September. For further information visit https://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/