The schools have been listed based on the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard.

The Department for Education (DfE) says pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

The list also includes pupils’ average scores in reading and maths, which show how well pupils performed in the key stage 2 reading and maths tests.

The DfE says these scores are known as the reading or maths ‘scaled score’. The average scaled score is the mean scaled score of all pupils awarded a scaled score. It only includes pupils who took the test and achieved a scaled score. The expected standard is a score of 100 or more. The higher standard is 110 or more.”

Local schools which made the top 10 include those from Liversedge, Dewsbury, Batley, and Mirfield, with percentages of pupils meeting the expected standard ranging from 76 per cent to 97 per cent.

1 . Carlton Junior and Infant School Carlton Junior and Infant School had 97 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 115 and in Maths 114.

2 . St Peter's Church of England Voluntary Aided Junior, Infant and Early Years School St Peter's Church of England Voluntary Aided Junior, Infant and Early Years School had 90 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 110 and in Maths 111.

3 . Lydgate Junior and Infant School Lydgate Junior and Infant School had 87 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 108.

4 . Hanging Heaton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School Hanging Heaton Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School had 84 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in Maths 107.