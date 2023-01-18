‘Carry Our Story, Carry With Care’ is a collaboration between Sally Titherington, who is into her second year as headteacher at Diamond Wood Community Academy, and deputy head Rebecca Price.

Inspired by the Kirklees project Carry My Story, which aims to develop childrens’ understanding between different communities and cultures, the senior leaders-turned-co-authors’ classroom-based learning book aims to “support young pupils in exploring their own identities.”

Sally, who has been at the school, on North Road, since joining as an NQT 15 years ago, said:

Diamond Wood Community Academy headteacher, Sally Titherington, left, and deputy headteacher Rebecca Price, with their book ‘Carry Our Story, Carry With Care.’

“We have been joined in with the Carry My Story project for six years, which Rebecca has led in school, and, as a team, we felt it could be a whole school topic.

“The project links to all of our key values in school as we do a lot of work on respect, as well as respecting the different religions and cultures we have got in school.

“So this book just fits in so well. It is intended to support young children in exploring their own identities, as well as promoting equality and diversity.

“We have had loads of support and talked it through with the Carry My Story leaders in Kirklees and they were really supportive too.

Headteacher Sally Titherington, back left, with deputy headteacher Rebecca Price, and children from Diamond Wood Community Academy.

“Who knows, we may be showing this to them at the next conference!”

Rebecca, into her second year as deputy after being involved in the setting since 2012, said:

“It is a resource to share with schools. Hopefully, as well as using it in our school - because that is what it is predominantly for - it would be nice to share it with other schools that are similar to ours.

“It is about opening that discussion, at a very young age, and starting to help children in understanding identity and diversity. We are all different and we are all as unique as can be.”

The senior leaders-turned-co-authors' book, ‘Carry Our Story, Carry With Care,’ is available to buy on Amazon.

The influential duo, who have created “a buzz around school” with their debut release, have been impressed by the positive response of their youngsters, who range from nursery age through to Year 2.

“They have seen how proud we are and it makes them want to achieve something,” Sally said. “It is exciting and it has given everyone a buzz around school.

“They are definitely inspired and they are really passionate about it.”

Rebecca added: “Reading for us is really, really important. We believe that reading opens the doorway to accessing the rest of the curriculum. It is about getting children to be inspired and love reading as much as we want them to.

Diamond Wood Community Academy, North Road, Ravensthorpe.

“The kids have loved it and they are constantly in our office asking if they can read the story to us and asking questions about it.

“The love of reading really comes across. We had some visitors in and the kids wanted to show them the library. It is really valued and this has upped it a little bit more.

“Even at this very young age they are spongers and if you show passion and enjoyment for something that will shine through.”

