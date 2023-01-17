During this 125 year period, Heckmondwike Grammar School - which is based on High Street in Heckmondwike - has seen 30 Prime Minister’s, 11 headteachers, two World Wars and a global pandemic, just to name a few of the historical happenings.

Back in 1898, when the school first opened its doors, it was initially called Heckmondwike Higher Grade School and encompassed senior and infants’ sections.

The secondary section then became known as the School of Science, when the infants were moved to an alternative site. Only later, in 1929 was the school re-named as Heckmondwike Grammar school.

Pupils and staff at Heckmondwike Grammar celebrated the anniversary with a cake cutting ceremony.

Back then the school served the very small, close knit textile town of Heckmondwike, where students and typically staff walked to school, living and working together.

Now in 2023, the school serves a much wider area, with many of the 1,500+ students travelling from the outer reaches of West Yorkshire and further afield.

Over the 125 years, the school has remained on its High Street site and the original building is still fully intact. However, behind the Victorian façade, the school has been extended to now provide state of the art facilities to students.

To formally mark the anniversary, the whole school community - made up of approximately 1,700 students and staff - depicted ‘HGS 125’ on the school's multi-use games area.

Heckmondwike Grammar School on High Street.

The event was captured by drone to create a special commemorative video, which has been released today.

Mr Peter Roberts, the 11th Headteacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School, said: “Today (Tuesday) marks the start of a number of planned celebrations in school, with the cutting of a cake at lunchtime and the launch of the video.

“Later in the year there are planned open events for everyone to join the celebrations, including a display of 125 years of Heckmondwike Grammar School artefacts.

“There will have been many ups and downs in the life of the school, particularly through the turbulent periods in history, but the school has never been in a stronger position, ranked second in the North of England and in the top 20 per cent of schools for top A level results.

Heckmondwike Grammar pupils with the 125th anniversary balloons.

“Indeed, as current custodians of the school we have never been better placed to welcome future generations, and for them to take advantage of all that the school has to offer.”

Mr Peter Roberts, the 11th Headteacher of Heckmondwike Grammar School.