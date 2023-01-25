Staff at Thornhill Community Academy were delighted to welcome ex-Head Boy Charlie Whitlam back to the Valley Drive site as part of its Inspirational Speaker programme, which enables students to hear first-hand accounts from others about their learning journey since leaving school and the career routes available to them within a variety of professions.

Academy careers leader, Gemma Sinclair, who organised the event, said:

“We are most grateful to Charlie for enabling our students to gain insight into the work of a Paramedic and to discover the career opportunities and training options available to them within this field of employment.”

From left to right: Academy Careers Leader, Gemma Sinclair, paramedic Charlie Whitlam and current Head Boy Shahzaib Sayeed.

Charlie, who completed his education at Thornhill in 2016, discussed his educational path since leaving school, which included studying at sixth form college before completing a Paramedic Science course at the University of Northampton.

He also spoke about the ambulance and hospital placements which he had to undertake as part of his training.

