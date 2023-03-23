News you can trust since 1858
Education: ‘Hard work’ sees Dewsbury nursery receive ‘good’ Ofsted verdict

A Dewsbury nursery - which has ‘worked hard to address the areas for development’ - is celebrating a ‘good’ Ofsted report after improvement was required at the last inspection.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 2 min read

Dinky Daycare and Holiday Club, based on The Town in Thornhill, has been rated as ‘good’ in all areas following a visit by the education watchdog in January, 12 months after being graded as ‘requires improvement’.

Praising the setting for its progress over the last year, the Ofsted report states:

“Since the last inspection the provider and manager have worked hard to address the areas for development. They have focused on improving staff's knowledge of the areas of learning and development, and their understanding of how to carry out planning and assessment for the children.

Dinky Daycare in Thornhill, Dewsbury, has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Pictured: children, with staff, from the left, Lyndsey Brook, Brooke Shaw, Sammi Wolfenden and Dawn Colbeck.
Dinky Daycare in Thornhill, Dewsbury, has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Pictured: children, with staff, from the left, Lyndsey Brook, Brooke Shaw, Sammi Wolfenden and Dawn Colbeck.
Dinky Daycare in Thornhill, Dewsbury, has received a 'good' Ofsted rating. Pictured: children, with staff, from the left, Lyndsey Brook, Brooke Shaw, Sammi Wolfenden and Dawn Colbeck.
“Regular supervisions have been introduced and the manager carries out observations of staff working with the children. This helps her to identify any areas of weakness that staff need to work on.

Parents speak positively about the care and education their children receive. They comment that they can see a big difference in the setting over the past year. They are kept well informed about their children's development.

“They understand their children’s next steps because staff share these with them each month. Parents have the opportunity to share what they would like their child’s next steps to be, and staff incorporate these into their planning.

“Staff ensure that all children form close bonds and attachments with them and with other children. Staff work with parents to help children to settle well. They offer settling-in sessions where they can get to know children and their needs.

Dinky Daycare, Dewsbury.
Dinky Daycare, Dewsbury.
Dinky Daycare, Dewsbury.

“Children excitedly arrive at the setting and leave their parents with ease. Attentive and caring staff welcome them warmly. Children are comfortable in the environment. They show curiosity as they choose what they would like to do from well-presented activities.”

The report goes on to say: “Staff have high expectations of children. They make children aware of the rules in the setting and set clear boundaries for children to learn right from wrong.

“Children consistently display positive behaviour. They listen and respond well to staff instructions, such as at tidy-up time. They are happy to carry out small tasks that the staff ask them to do. Children learn to share resources and to take account of each other.

“Staff support children's communication and language well. They model the correct pronunciation of words and repeat sentences back to children.”

The nursery, led by owner Lyndsey Brook and manager Sammi Wolfenden, said in a statement:

“We are really pleased with our recent Ofsted inspection. As a company we have put in a lot of hard work into getting to where we are today. We are really pleased with the staff and the children and would like to thank the parents for their continued support since we opened in November 2019.

“We look forward to opening our new larger premises located next door which will then give us the opportunity to support more children and families in the local community.”

