Education: Dewsbury primary school says it is "thrilled" following recent Ofsted report in which it was rated "good" in all five key judgement areas
Boothroyd Primary Academy was rated as “good” in its quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; leadership and management; and Early years provision in a report recently published by Ofsted following its inspection in October.
The report said: “Boothroyd Primary School is a place where pupils are valued as individuals. Staff help pupils to develop into polite, confident and curious learners. Pupils enjoy coming to school. Staff bring the curriculum to life in exciting ways. For example, pupils explore local
history on walks in the community.
“The school is calm and orderly. Pupils grasp what teachers expect of them. Staff apply clear expectations with a level of consistency. This is contributing to high standards of behaviour.”
As part of the inspection, deep dives were carried out in reading, mathematics, art, geography and physical education. The inspectors discussed the curriculum design with leaders, visited lessons, looked at pupils’ work and spoke to pupils and teachers about the curriculum.
Elsewhere in the report, the school was praised for promoting equality of opportunity and diversity, for its welcoming and inclusive culture, and for offering lots of extra activities for pupils to take part in.
Matt Birkett, headteacher at Boothroyd Primary Academy, said: "We are thrilled that Boothroyd Primary Academy has been recognised as a school where every child is nurtured, valued, and supported to achieve their best.
"This report reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional educational experiences within a warm and inclusive environment where children and families feel a true sense of belonging."
