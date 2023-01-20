Staff and pupils at Windmill Church of England Primary School on Upper Batley Lane, decided to make Blue Monday - supposedly the most depressing day of the year - a Green Monday this year by focusing on being kind.

On Blue Monday, which fell on January 16 this year, staff provided activities for the pupils focused around mental health and well-being, as well as planning for community action with random acts of kindness and compassion.

Mr Foulke, the headteacher at Windmill Primary School, said: “This half term our school value is compassion. Each class will plan an act of compassion that they will deliver later in the month.

Pupils from Windmill Primary School with the pictures they created.

“These might be positive postcards delivered to local residents, decorated stones with happy thoughts written on them left for people to find, an act of charity… the list is endless and what we know is that our pupils will come up with fabulous ideas as they are so caring.”

As part of this work the school council are also planning an event in school to combat loneliness as part of the Great Winter Get Together as inspired by the late MP Jo Cox.

“I can't wait to plan our act of compassion. We have some great ideas and whatever we choose will help someone in our community,” said one pupil.

Another pupil said: “Mental health is important. It is easy to feel sad sometimes and helping other people makes me happy.”

