Educating Yorkshire: What will happen in next episode of Channel 4 documentary following life at Dewsbury high school

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
Year 7's Ismaeel is an "enthusiastic ball of energy with his sights set on becoming a student representative for his year." Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4
The second series of Educating Yorkshire continues tonight (Sunday, September 21, 8pm) on Channel 4.

The popular documentary series follows life at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy, with the first three episodes covering themes such as disruptive behaviour, Artificial Intelligence and teenage friendship struggles.

What can we expect in episode four this evening?

A synopsis reads: “Year seven’s Ismaeel, an enthusiastic ball of energy with his sights set on becoming a student representative for his year, canvasses classmates in the school playground, taking his list to school head Mr Burton who agrees to his real passion project - launching a brand-new chess club.

Lewis and Mrs Burton feature in tonight's episode. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4

“Specialist teacher Mrs Burton is determined to help Lewis in year nine, a star student who was diagnosed with autism at the age of eight, come up with inventive ways to build his confidence - including the new chess club.

“Assistant Head Mrs Delaney-Hudson is determined not to give up on bright and charming year eight student Jacob who struggles to stay put in lessons.”

The new series of Educating Yorkshire, which picks up 12 years on from its previous successful outing, continues tonight on Channel 4, at 8pm.

