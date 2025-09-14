Educating Yorkshire: What to expect in next episode of hit Channel 4 TV show filmed at Dewsbury high school

By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST
In this week's episode of Educating Yorkshire, "a year 10 student who plays for a youth rugby team harbours dreams of international professional stardom, but his ambitions are in jeopardy when Mr Burton threatens to call the head coach if his attitude doesn't improve." Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4placeholder image
In this week's episode of Educating Yorkshire, "a year 10 student who plays for a youth rugby team harbours dreams of international professional stardom, but his ambitions are in jeopardy when Mr Burton threatens to call the head coach if his attitude doesn't improve." Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4
The third episode of the second series of Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire airs later today (Sunday).

The hit TV show follows life at Thornhill Community Academy, on Valley Drive, in Dewsbury.

Most Popular

The new series, which picks up more than a decade on from its previous successful outing, has already covered themes of disruptive behaviour, children living with Tourette syndrome and dyslexia, and how schools have to deal with AI and other technological advances.

What can we now expect in tonight’s episode?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Also in the episode, a student "falls out with a friend and faces being dropped down a set after a low score in a science test.” Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4placeholder image
Also in the episode, a student "falls out with a friend and faces being dropped down a set after a low score in a science test.” Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

A synopsis reads: “A year 10 student who plays for a youth rugby team harbours dreams of international professional stardom, but his ambitions are in jeopardy when Mr Burton threatens to call the head coach if his attitude doesn't improve.

“One of his classmates struggles with anxiety, especially when she falls out with a friend and faces being dropped down a set after a low score in a science test.”

Watch the third episode of the new series of Educating Yorkshire on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight (Sunday, September 14).

Related topics:Channel 4YorkshireDewsburyTourette Syndrome
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice