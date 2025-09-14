In this week's episode of Educating Yorkshire, "a year 10 student who plays for a youth rugby team harbours dreams of international professional stardom, but his ambitions are in jeopardy when Mr Burton threatens to call the head coach if his attitude doesn't improve." Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

The third episode of the second series of Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire airs later today (Sunday).

The hit TV show follows life at Thornhill Community Academy, on Valley Drive, in Dewsbury.

The new series, which picks up more than a decade on from its previous successful outing, has already covered themes of disruptive behaviour, children living with Tourette syndrome and dyslexia, and how schools have to deal with AI and other technological advances.

What can we now expect in tonight’s episode?

Also in the episode, a student "falls out with a friend and faces being dropped down a set after a low score in a science test.” Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

A synopsis reads: “A year 10 student who plays for a youth rugby team harbours dreams of international professional stardom, but his ambitions are in jeopardy when Mr Burton threatens to call the head coach if his attitude doesn't improve.

“One of his classmates struggles with anxiety, especially when she falls out with a friend and faces being dropped down a set after a low score in a science test.”

Watch the third episode of the new series of Educating Yorkshire on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight (Sunday, September 14).