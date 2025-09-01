Riley was one of the stars of the first episode of the brand new series of Educating Yorkshire.

Educating Yorkshire returned to our screens last night on Channel 4 for the first “wonderful” episode of a brand new season.

The hit TV show, filmed at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy, introduced viewers to a fresh cohort of pupils and a new bunch of staff - 12 years on since the original series won the hearts of the nation.

And if the reaction to episode one is anything to go by, we could be set for another emotional rollercoaster at the Valley Drive school, now led by headteacher Matthew Burton, throughout series two.

Last night’s show focused on two Year 8 pupils - old-head-on-young-shoulders Amy, who has recently been diagnosed with Tourette syndrome and is kindly helped by student manager Mr Wilson, and cheeky Riley, whose disruptive behaviour is excellently dealt with by assistant headteacher Mrs Delaney-Hudson.

Mr Burton, who famously helped Year 11 student Musharaf overcome a stammer in the first series, posted on social media site X before the first episode aired:

“I’m back on here just in time to proudly welcome you back to Thornhill in just a few minutes. Take it away, Mrs Delaney-Hudson, Mr Wilson - and the wonderful Riley and Amy.

“Be nice, work hard.”

As the show went on, viewers posted their own glowing reactions.

Amy (right and pictured with friend Neive) was also a star of the first episode. Picture by Tom Martin / Channel 4.

One said: “Love it - great to see you back! Good luck for the new term!”

Another commented: “Brilliant show, great to see you are back and hope parents see what goes on in the background of a SEND investigation and their kid is not just being ignored.”

Another post read: “Loved the first episode, the students are so lucky to have you and your wonderful staff teaching, supporting and encouraging them. Can’t wait for the rest of the series now.”

One said: “A great watch and I think it’s brilliant that you explored the reasons behind Riley’s ‘vibrancy’.”

Amy was helped by student manager Mr Wilson. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4.

Another added: “Loved the themes that were explored in this first episode - a holistic approach to what could be going on with Riley and how Mr Wilson just got Amy and her friend in the same room and talking without him getting involved too much. Very good.”

Another viewer said: “Watching this one with my two high school age kids and has already brought some brilliant conversations. Thank you!”

One fan simply said: “A wonderful start to the new series.”

Another admitted: “It’s a beautiful programme and I’ve already had tears in the first episode.”

The second series of Educating Yorkshire continues on Channel 4 this coming Sunday, September 7, at 8pm.