Thornhill Community Academy has proudly celebrated a fifth year of participating in the Restart a Heart Day programme.

Thornhill Community Academy has proudly celebrated a fifth year of participating in the Restart a Heart Day programme.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The national initiative, aimed at equipping young people with essential CPR skills, was organised in collaboration with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS), with volunteers dedicating their time and expertise to help the pupils at the Dewsbury high school, which recently featured in a second series of Educating Yorkshire on Channel 4.

YAS volunteers include Imran Patel and Michelle Llewelyn who have taken part in all five years of the programme, with their positive experiences at Thornhill inspiring them to enrol their own children at the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imran said: “Coming to this school every year is something I look forward to. Watching the students engage and grow in confidence is amazing - it’s one of the reasons I chose this school for my own children.”

Michelle added: “This is about more than just CPR, it’s about building a connection with the next generation.

“I’m proud to be a part of it every year.”

This year, the Academy were delighted to welcome back former student Nathan Hoyle, who returned to share his knowledge and give something back to the community that played a pivotal role in his development.

He said: “Coming back to my old school to teach CPR has been a full-circle moment. It feels great to give back to a place that gave me so much.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, volunteers Humera and Arfan joined the initiative for the third consecutive year, with their involvement highlighting the strength of the partnerships that make the training at the Valley Drive school possible.

Science teacher Mrs Patel, who organises the annual event, said:

“As teachers, we see beyond the classroom. Our role is to better the lives of our students in every way we can. Restart a Heart Day gives us the chance to do exactly that.

“Teaching CPR gives students a real sense of purpose, and it could one day mean the difference between life and death.

“This is one of the most important things we do all year.”

Throughout the years, hundreds of students have benefited from the hands-on CPR training, equipping them with the confidence and competence to respond effectively in real-life emergencies.