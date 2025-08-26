Educating Yorkshire - the award-winning Channel 4 show - has returned to Thornhill Community Academy. Matthew Burton, star of series one, is now the headteacher. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

12 years ago we had ambitious Ryan wanting to become Prime Minister, make-up-loving Bailey who shaved her eyebrows off, and Musharaf winning the hearts of the nation by overcoming his stammer.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over a decade later, what can we now expect from the classrooms and corridors of Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy in the second series of Educating Yorkshire?

The award-winning Channel 4 show returns to our screens this Sunday (August 31, 8pm) with plenty of changes at the school and many challenges for staff and pupils alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a long time, education has moved on and the world is a very different place,” admitted now-headteacher Matthew Burton, who famously helped Musharaf with his speech impediment.

Mel Delaney-Hudson, an assistant head at Thornhill, pictured with student Riley. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

“The school looks different and there have been staff changes over the course of a decade. But it’s a brilliant place to work and, ultimately, we are still a school at the centre of its community trying its best by every child and family, and that is never going to change.

“We are really proud of our amazing staff, brilliant students and wonderful community that is diverse and representative of modern Britain. It is really important that we tell that story.”

The secondary school, on Valley Drive, is clearly the heartbeat of the community, and it has improved rapidly over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the initial four years since the airing of series one, the school was inspected twice by Ofsted. Twice the school leaders were told to improve it.

Students in class. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

Now it is judged as ‘Good’ with leadership and management labelled ‘Outstanding’.

“We are so invested in this community,” says assistant headteacher Mel Delaney-Hudson, who lives in the area. “The journey we have come on has been phenomenal. We are not on a level playing field in Dewsbury, and Thornhill, at one point, was in the bottom ten per cent of deprivation in the whole country.

“We are immensely proud to watch our community walk out of these doors with the outcomes they are getting at the minute. To showcase that was really important, especially from my own personal point of view being from this community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current educational landscape, especially with the impact of COVID-19, has seen schools like Thornhill have to deal with a multitude of challenges such as funding and teacher shortages.

Deputy head Zoe Ali. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

Teenagers also now have more access to devices, social media, the internet and to AI.

“They can get a world of answers after a few clicks on a mobile phone,” said Matthew. “Access to online platforms represents new challenges. Terrifyingly, those challenges are now in ultra high definition!

“Social media is a bigger challenge for us now. There’s more of it, we have to make sure our students are safe and make sure they know how to be smart digitally. That is a huge responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are kept busy but the world is always going to evolve. The students keep us on our toes but they are brilliant.”

Alexa and Scott walking down a corridor in the school. Photo credit Channel 4 / Tom Martin

Mel added: “They are teenagers. They have still got hormones, like we did. It is a tough time that transition from primary to secondary school.

“It’s five years where they think it is a lifetime and in the click of a finger they’re in Year 11 and faced with hormones, arguing with their parents and high expectations.

“They’re growing and they’re tired, but those challenges are the same as the last series. We just have a lot more strategies and a lot more interventions now than what we did 20 years ago to help them cope better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first series was, by Thornhill’s staff’s own admissions, an unexpected success.

“It was absolutely mad,” Matthew reflected.

But the show resonated with the viewing public.

Student Darcie. Photo credit: Channel 4 / Tom Martin

The school’s headteacher, who replaced star of the first series, Jonny Mitchell, added:

“Every single person has been to school and everybody, at some stage within that journey, has felt as if something has not gone right. And your experience of how people have helped you get through that situation sticks. That stuff matters.

“Teachers don’t do things so that you remember them in six months time. They do things so you look back in 20 years and think that was a bit of a crossroads in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel, who started as a teaching assistant before moving up the ranks, said:

“It was really surreal. I wasn’t on it very much, I was in the background a little bit and didn’t have any part in any of the episodes but to see it at home in my jogging bottoms, watching my colleagues and my friends at the BAFTAS was absolutely bonkers.

“I just thought it would go out and some people would be a little bit interested but the public got so invested into what we do as a profession and seeing the outcomes that actually happen for these young people they could do nothing but buy in.”

So what can we expect for series two of Educating Yorkshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Ali, deputy headteacher in charge of attendance and behaviour, says: “An insight into what it is like to be a teenager in 2025 and the challenges that brings - the highs and the lows.

“You will just see a really busy, dynamic school and the brilliance and heartache that brings along the way.”

Matthew added: “It is an authentic portrayal of what it is like. You will see every emotion packed into about seven seconds.

“Being a teenager is a complex place to be in 2025. And being a professional in a school is a challenge but it is a real gift to help them on that journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a massive process. But the most important part is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

The new series of Educating Yorkshire returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, August 31, at 8pm.