Lewis and Mrs Burton. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4.

It was another emotional episode of the new series of Educating Yorkshire, which follows the lives of schoolchildren and staff at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy.

The fourth episode of the brand new series aired last night (Sunday) where we were introduced to students Lewis, Jacob and Ismaeel, as well as headteacher Matthew Burton’s wife, Laura.

Year 9 pupil Lewis, assisted by the kind-hearted Mrs Burton, opened up to the cameras about living with autism and his struggles with anxiety and social interactions. By the end of the moving episode, he had built up the courage to join in at a newly-formed chess club, organised by Year 7 pupil Ismaeel.

The show also followed Year 8 pupil Jacob - who has recently lost people close to him - and his struggles with staying in lessons, although assistant headteacher Mrs Delaney-Hudson was determined not to give up on the youngster.

Year 8 pupil Jacob was featured in episode four of Educating Yorkshire. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4

One fan said: “Jacob is a lovely lad. Or at least could be. He’s very young to cope with the things he’s had to. What the programme does show is how hard the job is.”

Another said: “Love this programme so much. Never fail to be completely in awe at the genuine care shown for the children. My heart broke a bit for Jacob and Mrs D-H.”

Another added: “Such a great programme; brilliant to see how invested the staff are in the welfare of the students.”

One viewer said: “Teaching is Mrs Delaney-Hudson’s calling! Amazing lady who really, really cares about the kids. It just shines from her. Those kids, Jacob in particular, are so lucky to have her in their corner.”

Another said: “How much better would the world be if everyone was a bit more Lewis and/or Ismaeel?”

One added: “Educating Yorkshire is such a heart-warming programme. To see teachers approaching students with such empathy and understanding in a way which is geared to try and maximise their potential and help them on the right track to grow and success is simply amazing.”

The Burton’s also revealed how they first met, as well as discussing their evening’s plans of a Titanic and prosecco night!

One poster said: “Mr & Mrs Burton are true relationship goals!”

Educating Yorkshire continues on Channel 4 this coming Sunday, September 28, at 8pm.