Edinburgh to Mirfield: Staff and parents cycle 280 miles for Hopton Primary School fundraiser

Staff and parents from a Mirfield school have cycled 280 miles from Edinburgh back home to raise money for essential new resources.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 29th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

Ten determined cyclists, a mixture of staff and parents at Hopton Primary School, set off in the early hours of Saturday, July 15, from the Scottish capital and battled the elements and steep inclines to make it back to Mirfield on the Sunday afternoon, where they were welcomed home by a celebratory party.

The aim of the epic challenge was to raise some much-needed funds for new resources at the Woodend Road setting. To date, nearly £1,800 has been raised of a £1,300 target.

A school spokesperson said: “The ride itself was tough. The hills in Scotland and the weather in England made it gruelling at times and they all needed to find the will to carry on.

“However, they were determined to complete the challenge and raise much needed funds for the school.

“The riders - Phil, Nick, Paul, Martin, Alex, James, Andy, Dave, Rob and Matt - were absolutely fantastic and never gave up!

“What an amazing experience.”

As part of the build up to the event, pupils took part in a cycling celebration where they brought bikes and scooters into school and took part in a cycling circuit.

To find out more about the fundraiser or to donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hoptonpsmirfield

