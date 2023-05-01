Akshata Murty sat down with youngsters from Howard Park Community School, on St Peg Lane, during a visit to London, where the highlight, originally, was a trip to the Houses of Parliament.

However, staff at the school “jumped at the chance” to kickstart Rishi Sunak’s wife’s schools programme, which allowed the ten school councillors, and Head Boy and Head Girl, to speak with her about government and democracy, as well as to have a look around No.10.

“It became a big adventure,” Rachel Jinks, teacher and leader of Howard Park’s school council, revealed following the memorable trip. “We had arranged to go to the Houses of Parliament and a couple of weeks before we went, we got an email saying the Prime Minister’s wife was starting a school’s programme and asked if we’d like a tour as guinea pigs. We jumped at the chance.

Akshata Murty met with youngsters from Howard Park Community School in Cleckheaton. (Photo credit: Number 10 flickr account)

“We then got another phone call saying that Mrs Murty was available and would like to meet the children and have an informal Q&A. It came from nowhere. We didn’t really arrange most of it! It was kind of just good luck I suppose.

“But it was amazing and the children got a lot out of it. She spent a good half hour with them. They’ve all come back to school with a great story to tell. I think they do understand how unusual it was that they got to do it. We know that this is really rare - you don’t just get to look around Downing Street.

“The children got to see the artwork, architecture and the history of the building and the tour guide made it really relevant. The children really enjoyed it and found it really interesting. Everyone was really warm and welcoming.

“It was also the day Dominic Raab resigned and there were lots of cameras outside and the news channels were broadcasting live. There was live footage on BBC and Sky News of us going in and coming out of Downing Street, so the kids have been able to watch that back!”

Charlie, a Year 5 school councillor, said: “The whole day was really fun. I definitely understand more about parliament now.

“I loved the chance to ask Mrs Murty questions, and find out what it is like to live in 10 Downing Street.”

Head Boy, Jon, added: “Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament are both much bigger than they look, and it was very fancy! It was so interesting to find out so many facts about the buildings and see some really old art work.

“I feel like I know now that everyone in the country can influence what laws are made by voting."

