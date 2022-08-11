Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotakids club, which is designed for primary aged children, has stemmed from the Rotary Club, a service organisation which has spread to more than 200 countries and has 1.4 million members.

Rotary’s mission is to help people unite, do good and make changes within the community and their own personal lives.

Dr Joshi, District Governor of the Rotary Club in Bradford, set up the first Rotakids club in the area at Carlton Junior and Infant school in Dewsbury earlier this year - and he is now encouraging other schools to get involved.

Dr Joshi has been a member of the Rotary Club since he was 16 and explained how he dedicates all of his successes and achievements to Rotary after coming over from Uganda as a refugee.

He said: “Starting Rotakids at Carlton was really to increase and raise aspiration and ambition.

“We need to start at the earliest possible age to get young children to become more responsible in the civic and community aspect.

“Doing good for others, working in teams and sharing resources will help children become good corporate and civic citizens in the community, workplace and everywhere else they go.

“The primary school children are amazing and they are already so excited and have started to transform their outlook.

“Even the parents have latched onto it and want to get involved.

“It’s simple but amazing.

“People can achieve and if you work hard, are focused and work together with other people you can achieve all your ambitions.”

As well as setting up the first Rotakids club in Dewsbury, Dr Joshi has also recently received an MBE.

He added: “I received the MBE for my service during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through my Rotary service we raised over £100,000 in four weeks to supply PPE to hospitals, GPs, dentists and care homes.

“We also supplied food parcels to vulnerable people and called upon elderly people to make sure they weren't isolated.”