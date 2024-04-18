Dewsbury's Kirklees College is preparing for its Spring term open day this Saturday, April 20.

Kirklees College will be opening all of its Dewsbury centre’s doors to prospective students from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The college’s Pioneer Higher Skills Centre and Springfield Sixth Form Centre in the town will be open to allow students currently in Year 10 and 11 to find out more about the 16–18 courses on offer to them, including T Levels in Health and Social Care and Education and Early Years.

A college spokesperson said: “The open days give prospective students a unique opportunity to come and see the college for themselves and the environment they will be studying in.

“Visitors can ask tutors questions, go on guided tours of our centres, find out about enrichment opportunities and much more.

“Students wanting to pursue a career in the creative industries, or hair and beauty can see our fantastic facilities on offer at Pioneer Higher Skills Centre, including our Beauty Salon and Art Studio.

“There is also a fully-functioning motor vehicle workshop and mock nursery located in the college’s Dewsbury centres, as well as fantastic classrooms and facilities for a range of courses.”

The college is also still recruiting for Higher Education courses starting in September, including its new Foundation Degree in Health and Social Care, running in partnership with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

Those interested in the Health and Social Care Foundation Degree can also book a ticket for an open day at the college’s Huddersfield centre on Saturday, April 27 April.