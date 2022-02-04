Dewsbury Town Hall flies pride flag to mark LGBT+ history month

Dewsbury Town Hall is flying the pride flag throughout February to mark LGBT+ history month.

The overall aim of LGBT+ history month is to promote equality and diversity for the benefit of the public.

This is done by increasing the visibility of LGBT+ people, their history, lives and their experiences; raising awareness and advancing education on matters affecting the LGBT+ community; working to make educational and other institutions safe spaces for all LGBT+ communities; and promoting the welfare of LGBT+ people.

The LGBT+ history month organisation said: “2022 sees the 50th anniversary of the very first Pride March in the UK in 1972. A popular slogan of the early Gay Rights Movement of the time was ‘the personal is political’, and art is probably the most individual of pastimes. So it seemed logical, as we have a National Curriculum link to our theme every year, to choose art for 2022.

The pride flag is a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer pride and LGBT social movements.

“We then looked for five artists who had used their talents for ‘political’ ends, or expressed their orientation through their work and decided on our Five Faces for 2022.”

The five faces for 2022 include Keith Haring, Doris Brabham Hatt, Fiore de Henriquez, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Mark Aguhar.

The organisation also said: “As this year’s anniversary is one on a continuing and often winding journey towards full equality, which has suffered many setbacks while still moving forwards, we took ‘the arc is long’ as our tagline, from Dr Martin Luther King Jr's quote ‘The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends towards justice’.”

Each year Kirklees Council flies the Pride flag in February to mark LGBT+ history month and to show support for the LGBT+ community who live in Kirklees.

Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Inclusion is of paramount importance to Kirklees Council, it is at the heart of everything we do and is one of our three council values.

“This month is an opportunity to learn and educate ourselves on the struggles the LGBT+ community have historically faced but also the challenges that the community still face today.

“Our new Diversity and Inclusion Strategy will take into account these challenges and provide solutions to creating excellent services for our diverse communities.”