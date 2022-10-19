The Dewsbury secondary was one of 11 high schools in North Kirklees to benefit from the training last Friday, which was led by staff and volunteers from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Since the Restart a Heart Day campaign was launched in 2014, bystander CPR rates in Yorkshire have increased from 39.9 per cent to 74.9 per cent in 2021.

Year 10 pupils at Thornhill Academy were taught the important skills of how to perform CPR - skills which have the potential to save someone’s life - by paramedics, call handlers and community first-aiders.

Pupils at Thornhill Community Academy were given the opportunity to learn the techniques of performing CPR in a special training event as part of Restart a Heart Day.

Science teacher, Surraya Patel, who helped organise the event, claimed the training has had “a huge impact” on the pupils.

She said: “As a school, we know how important it is to have CPR training. This training has had a huge impact on students.

“We are giving every student a chance to learn the skill before they leave.”

Training began with a special assembly which featured a behind-the-scenes view of the emergency services responding to a medical emergency.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was presented with a cheque for £518 by Thornhill Community Academy towards the running costs of the air ambulance.

In the workshop that followed, pupils learned about the procedures for aiding someone in cardiac arrest and the technique for providing chest compressions. They also had the opportunity to ask questions of medical staff attending the event.

During the final part of the session, pupils were able to experience the flight deck of an air ambulance helicopter as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance - which was presented with a cheque for £518 by the school towards the running costs of the air ambulance - brought their training vehicle on site.

An academy spokesperson added: “The event was brilliantly delivered by all involved and we are extremely grateful for their support.

