The secondary school, on Stockhill Street, was inspected on June 8 and 9 and the published outcome was another ‘good’ rating, following on from a previous inspection in 2017.

The report says: “Westborough High School has a welcoming and inclusive culture. Pupils say that they feel the teachers care about them and make them a priority.

“Leaders in the school are ambitious for the pupils. They want the best for them. The broad curriculum, pastoral care and positive environment in school reflect this aspiration.”

Ms Jennifer Cass, into her tenth year as Headteacher of Westborough High School, says she is "incredibly proud" following the school's 'good' Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was also special mention to the curriculum, with the report stating, “In designing the curriculum, leaders have carefully considered the needs of the pupils,” and that “pupils are learning the curriculum well.”

On behaviour, the report states that, “most pupils behave well,” and that “good behaviour allows the lessons to proceed smoothly.”

Headteacher, Ms Jennifer Cass, expressed admiration for the pupils, their parents and her staff.

She said: “The key part for me is the ambition that everybody in the school has for the pupils and the sense of community in the school. It is welcoming and inclusive and there is a high standard of education.

Westborough High School, Stockhill Street, Dewsbury

“This is my tenth year of being head of this school and I am incredibly proud of all we achieve but it is a joint effort between all the staff and the parents and the carers.

“There is a real sense of community and that is what I am proud of. We take the young people’s education very seriously and we want the pupils to succeed.

“A key phrase is where the inspector said that the pupils feel they are a priority and that leaders are ambitious for them and want the best for them.

“And that is true of all staff. It is about a team approach and that is why everything has come together so that we are still a good school,” she added.