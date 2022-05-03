Dewsbury school’s urgent plea for kids’ clothes amid cost of living crisis

The school has put an appeal on social media requesting children’s swimwear.

Boothroyd Primary Academy in Dewsbury has put an appeal on social media requesting children’s swimwear as parents struggle to find the extra money.

A teacher explained that some of the children are unable to take part in swimming lessons as parents cannot afford the cost due to the cost of living crisis.

In light of this, Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, immediately took to social media in an attempt to provide swimwear to the children who need it.

Mandi said: “The problem is that swimming costumes and extra towels are an expense for families who are already struggling financially.

“During these difficult times parents cannot afford to purchase these items as they need that money for electricity, gas and food.

“It would mean so much to the parents and will help relieve the pressure of them having to find the money.

“Our parents are very grateful for everything we try to help them with.

“The lessons are part of the curriculum and are an essential life skill that all children should be able to participate in.”

The school is asking for donations of children’s swimming costumes aged between five and twelve years, swimming caps and towels - any donations will be appreciated.