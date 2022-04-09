Dewsbury school’s plea for donations towards an on-site defibrillator

30,000 people die each year from out of hospital sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) - 270 of these deaths happen to children within schools.

However, research shows that if defibrillation takes place within the first three minutes of an SCA, the patient’s chances of survival increase by more than 80 per cent.

Having the defibrillator installed means that it can be deployed by the local ambulance trust in a bid to give the patient the all-important shock to the heart prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Boothroyd Primary Academy is working alongside AEDdonate to a defibrillator installed in the school.

Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, said: “The defibrillator appeal has been put on hold as other appeals have taken precedence.

“This is really important for our school as we have 630 children and over 100 staff on site daily, therefore a defibrillator is essential in case there is an emergency.

“To save a child's or an adult's life you need to give emergency first aid as soon as possible.

“We are a very large primary school with no access to a defibrillator, so we would have to rely on emergency services, which in today's climate are at breaking point - just in the news today it has reported that local A and E departments are full.

“This shows how essential a defibrillator is to help save lives for all our children, staff and visitors on a daily basis.

“The local councillors have mentioned there will be one in the nearest park. However, by the time we have run to the park we may be too late in saving a child's or adult's life".

The school is working alongside AEDdonate to raise the £1,999 needed for the defibrillator.

AEDdonate is committed to improving the survival rate from out of hospital cardiac arrests, by supporting the placement and use of automated external defibrillators (AED) to local communities.

AEDdonate achieves this by giving communities the opportunity to fundraise or purchase an AED, which can then be registered with the local ambulance trust for use in an emergency.

The school has currently raised £563.