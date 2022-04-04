Dewsbury school’s ‘massive thank you’ for Ukraine appeal support

The academy has been proactive in collecting donations and money to send to Ukrainians affected by the conflict since day one.

From setting up a drop-off point at the school, organising a non-school uniform day and cake sales, it has raised more than £2,000 and donated an immeasurable amount of essential items.

However, the school appreciates that it could not have done this without the help and support of the local community.

To date, the children, staff and members of the local community have raised more than £2,000.

Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, said: “To everybody that has helped including parents, children and staff - a massive thank you, we couldn't have done this without you.

“Also, thank you to the people from out of the area who dropped things off.

“Co-op, ASDA - when we went down and collected money there - Sharon Kingswood, the community champion at ASDA, is always willing to help and is always on board - Morrisons, Junction 41, Pam Abbott - she has helped us with loads of boxes.

“Just all the different organisations that are willing to help - a really big thank you.”

The school is still taking donations for the Ukraine appeal. Items that need donating the most include camping equipment, sleeping bags, medical equipment and children’s items (bottles, nappies etc).