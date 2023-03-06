Following a successful non-uniform day in February, Boothroyd Primary Academy are proud to announce that they have raised a total of £900.64.

These funds have been split evenly between the Mayor of Kiklees’ chosen charity - the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice - and the Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy and organiser of the non-uniform fundraising day, said: “The Mayor contacted me at the end of last year asking if we could help him raise some money for the charity that he supports. I was only too happy to help and we organised a non-uniform day for the end of the new half-term this year.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed, collecting the cheque.

“However, since this was first arranged there have been a massive earthquake that destroyed part of Turkey and Syria.

“Therefore, we had requests from parents and staff if the non-uniform day could be a joint fundraiser. This was agreed upon by the school and we raised a massive £900.64 in total.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total £450.32 was donated to the Mayor’s chosen charity, the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, with the Mayor visiting the school on Temple Road on Wednesday, February 22, to collect the cheque and to personally thank the children and staff who donated.

Mandi added: “The Mayor was amazed by the amount we had raised and was extremely pleased we were able to donate £450.32 from the non-uniform event.

“The mayor went around our school and went into some of the classrooms to personally thank the children and staff for raising a huge amount of money.

“On behalf of Boothroyd, I would just like to say a massive thank you for always supporting our activities and for allowing your children to participate in the non-uniform event which raised a huge amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud and grateful to our parents for their support.”

Following his visit to the school, the Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Masood Ahmed, said: “Many schools across Kirklees support charities and worthy causes throughout the year.

“As Mayor it is always great to be invited into schools to meet pupils and staff and hear about the activities they have been doing.

“The children at Boothroyd Primary School told me about the fund raising events they have held for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank everybody who made a donation. The money will help the hospice provide crucial support to so many families here in Kirklees and across West Yorkshire.”

For more information about the Mayor’s chosen charity, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/mayor